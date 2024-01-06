Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $972.39 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.47% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $972,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $168.47. 1,614,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

