Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,036,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 2.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,274,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

