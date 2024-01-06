WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

