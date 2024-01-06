WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.50.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $204.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.23 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

