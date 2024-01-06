WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,369,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.