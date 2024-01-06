WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 567 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $245.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

