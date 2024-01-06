WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

