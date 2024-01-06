WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $80.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

