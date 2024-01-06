WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

