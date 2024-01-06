WealthShield Partners LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

