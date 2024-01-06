WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 7.23% of Pacer WealthShield ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer WealthShield ETF in the first quarter valued at $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PWS opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

About Pacer WealthShield ETF

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

