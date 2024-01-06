WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $201,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day moving average is $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

