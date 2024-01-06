WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

