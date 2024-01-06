WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $74.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $75.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

