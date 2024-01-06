WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

