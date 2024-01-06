WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 5,298 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.41 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.