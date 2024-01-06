WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 836 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

