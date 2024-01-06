WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

