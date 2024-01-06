WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 17,497 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $117.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

