WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $205.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

