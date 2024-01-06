WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,315,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

