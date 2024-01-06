WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 5,863 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $402,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

