WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 81,258 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,258 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 650,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,226,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

