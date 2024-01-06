WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 9,890 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

