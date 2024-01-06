Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $12.45.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $49,090.49. Following the sale, the executive now owns 558,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,534.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

