Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

