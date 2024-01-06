Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.54

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 113,178 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.