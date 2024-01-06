Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.54

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 113,178 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $83,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.