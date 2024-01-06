Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.99. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 41,766 shares.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
