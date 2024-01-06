Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,386 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 444.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.