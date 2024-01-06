Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. 2,515,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

