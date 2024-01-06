Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. The stock has a market cap of $393.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

