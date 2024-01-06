Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 7,799,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

