Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,979. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

