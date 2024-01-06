Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. 5,447,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.