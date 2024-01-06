Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.80 and a 200 day moving average of $510.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

