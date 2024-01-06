Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,705,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,636. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.