Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SJM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 801,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

