Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

HON stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.53. 2,677,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.