Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,864,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

