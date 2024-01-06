Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The company has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $612.46 and a 200 day moving average of $572.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $462.22 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

