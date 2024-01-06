Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,900 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after purchasing an additional 685,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

