Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 111 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $782.83. 470,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $738.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

