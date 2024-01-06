Westhampton Capital LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

