Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) & Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Head-To-Head Survey

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.99 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -12.66 Real Brands $10,000.00 834.10 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Real Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westrock Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westrock Coffee and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Real Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Real Brands -2,899.70% N/A -109.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Real Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Real Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

