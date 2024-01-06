Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $0.29. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 442,426 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $906,657.77, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 319,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,041,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,566.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

