Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $0.29. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 442,426 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 319,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,041,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,566.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.