Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

