Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $56.00 at Bank of America

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

