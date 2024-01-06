Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of XIN opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

