XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.12

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.05 ($0.10). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10), with a volume of 420,572 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.94. The stock has a market cap of £21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 1.88.

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

