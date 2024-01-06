Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as high as C$11.99. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 5,609 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.07 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 54.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.5964523 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Insider Activity at Yellow Pages

In related news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$28,225.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $269,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

